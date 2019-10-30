Spartanburg gives final approval for Norris Ridge Apts. replacement

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council gave final approval Monday to a plan that would replace and demolish the Norris Ridge Apartments.

Under the agreement, the city will give 25 acres of land along Wofford Street in the Mid-towne Heights neighborhood to Mississippi-based EquityPlus, LLC which will build a new mixed-income development.

That development will replace the 190 units lost when the Norris Ridge Apartments are eventually demolished.

EquityPlus has an agreement with the current owner of Norris Ridge to buy the complex and redevelop the site as part of the Highland Transformation Plan, according to a release from the City of Spartanburg.

The city said the developer plans to construct the new project in three phases with the first being 190 affordable units for families displaced by the demolition of Norris Ridge.

Construction on the new development is expected to begin next year, the city announced.

Map showing land to be used for development along Wofford Street which will replace the Norris Ridge Apartments (From: City of Spartanburg)

Watch full city council meeting from October 28: