Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg nonprofits are banding together on Giving Tuesday to bring attention and donations to their organizations.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving and this activation is in support of Spartanburg nonprofits that are experiencing a significant decrease in funding during COVID-19.

Spartanburggives.org is the website where you can find the more than 25 nonprofits that are part of the group.