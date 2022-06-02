SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Local Hiker, an outdoor gear shop and bar in Spartanburg, is hosting two events this weekend to celebrate National Trails Day.

The “Croft Clean Up and Adoptable Dog Hike” begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 450 Croft State Park Road in Spartanburg. The Local Hiker is hosting two events at the location. One hike includes a “family-friendly,” 1.5-mile walk with several dogs from a local animal shelter that would like to be adopted.

The second hike is a longer 6-mile clean-up on the Foster Mill Loop Trail.

Participants should dress for warm weather and bring water and snacks, according to a press release for the event, held at Croft State Park.

“Once you enter Croft State Park, follow the main road until you reach the park office. At the stop sign in front of the park office, the road changes from paved surface to dirt, continue following the dirt road to the end and park near the horse stables and primitive camp area,” according to a press release for the event.

National Trails Day is described as “a day of service for hometown trails and the people who love them, according to The American Hiking Foundation, the organization behind the event.