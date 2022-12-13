SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Spartanburg held their Morgan Square Public Kickoff Tuesday night.

City leaders, design consultants and planners presented their plans for improving the square.

They discussed challenges and solutions for development. They want Morgan Square to be accessible and better connected to downtown activity.

They also want the square to reflect the history of the city.

The public is being encouraged to weigh in by taking a survey. You can find the link to the survey here.

“We have to get this right. Not for 2023, not for 2024, but for 2075. We have to get this right,” said Mayor Jerome Rice.

Planners say their first step was the project launch. Up next:

Site assessment and programming, January to February 2023.

Re-visioning and schematic design, March to July 2023.

Design and construction documents.

The first community workshop will be held in February.