Spartanburg honors beloved crossing guard killed in hit-and-run

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The Upstate community is coming together. honoring the life of a crossing guard killed in a hit-and-run more than two years ago.

The community saying Emma Taylor was always known to be smiling and waving as she kept the Jesse Boyd Elementary School crosswalk safe for everyone.

“She was giving, she was loving, she loved her children, she loved her family,” Taylor’s daughter, Robin Robinson said.

The day she was killed shook the community.

Since her death, the city of Spartanburg has implemented several changes to the deadly intersection in front of the school, relocating the crosswalk to a better location and also adding a traffic signal.

“I know the parents feel more safe,” Robinson said.

Friday, another addition was made. This time, with her name on it.

A street sign renaming the road after her was revealed.

Taylor’s son saying he could feel her smiling down.

“She made this a better place, she sacrificed her life to make this a better place,” Gilchrist said.

Robinson adding the sign is more than just a street sign, but a sign of hope.

“As I said before, now, it has taken me, I don’t come down here that much but now I have a reason to come down here and just sit, look, talk, think, pray, whatever. This will be my comfort place,” Robinson said.

Kenneth Sullivan was arrested about a month after the incident and charged with felony leaving the scene with death, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.