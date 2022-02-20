Spartanburg HS QB Raheim Jeter recovering from gunshot wound

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg High School quarterback Raheim Jeter is recovering after being shot in the leg on Friday in what his family described as a “road rage incident.”

Jeter and his family confirmed the information to WSPA 7NEWS on Sunday and said the incident happened in Boiling Springs around 9:30 p.m. Friday, February 18. Jeter said he is doing well, and expects to make a full recovery following surgery later this week to remove the bullet from his left leg.

In a post to social media, Jeter’s mom said the shooting was the result of a “road rage incident.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, but couldn’t provide any further details.

Jeter, who just finished his junior season with the Spartanburg Vikings, is a 2023 West Virginia University commit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone Video

Dorman hires A.C. Flora's Dustin Curtis as new head football coach

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 14 - North Carolina

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 14 - State Playoffs 2A

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 14 - State Playoffs 1A

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 14 - State Playoffs 3A

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 14 - State Playoffs 4A

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 14 - State Playoffs 5A

Sports /

High School Red Zone: Week 12 Scores and Highlights Part 2

Sports /

High School Red Zone: Week 12 Scores and Highlights Part 1

Sports /
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store