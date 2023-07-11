Spartanburg S.C. (WSPA)- Animals at one Upstate humane society are in need of donations this summer.

If you are out shopping today Spartanburg Humane Society is in need of both cat and kitten dry and wet food among other resources.

Humane Society CEO Angel Cox said that the shelter has lots of kittens that are just starting their lives away from their mother, so they need really good quality food specially designed for kittens.

Cox said if you’re looking to donate and do a lot of shopping online you can also order from Amazon, Chewy, Petco, PetSmart and many other stores for delivery to the Spartanburg Humane Society at 150 Dexter Road.

If you are shopping at Sams or Costco – those packs of canned cat food -Paté will work for both kittens and cats.

Cox said they welcome all brands and all amounts.