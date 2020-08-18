Spartanburg Humane Society cuts ties with Animal Control over bite case

The Spartanburg Humane Society announced a major change, severing all ties with Spartanburg County Animal Control.

Back in 2011 Animal Control started sending most animals to Greenville County Animal Care because of an issue over euthanizing and cost.

But bite cases have still been sent to the Humane Society, at least until now.

As CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society, Angel Cox has the final say any time an animal needs to be put down. The painstaking decision is rare, but each time, she says, it’s “heart-wrenching.”

Perhaps no case has affected her so deeply as this 4-month-old puppy from Woodruff brought in by Spartanburg Animal Control.

“Before I felt like we could make these decisions, but when they came in the door saying if you keep this animal and if you adopt it out we are not going to pay for its 10 day hold, I feel like they were sentencing this animal to death cause I would have had no choice,” said Cox.

The 10 day hold was to make sure it didn’t have rabies. The puppy had bit his owner’s toe badly, a case made more severe by the fact that the man had complications from diabetes so he couldn’t feel the injury.

Any bite case, by law must undergo either a 10 day quarantine or decapitation to test the brain. It’s a policy required by the Department of Health and Environmental control but 3 years ago DHEC announced it would not longer cover the cost.

And in this case, the animal control officer under Jamie Nelson, the Director of the Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement Department, had told the Humane Society they would not pay for the quarantine and requested decapitation.

“Public safety is our number one goal here. Cost is out the door whatever it is. Our public safety is our number one. And if I can ensure that citizen didn’t need to take rabies shots while he’s already having surgery for whatever it is with his toe, then I’m going to do that,” said Nelson.

Cox sites the CDC which says if the animal “appeared to be healthy at the time you were bitten”… the person bit needs no “anti-rabies prophylaxis” and the animal should be quarantined.

She says the puppy showed no signs of rabies.

The disagreement on his fate has lead to a new policy by the non-profit which will no longer take-in bite cases from Animal Control.

Meanwhile the puppy was taken to Greenville County Animal Care, decapitated, and found to be rabies free.

“To punish this animal with his life because of that, that’s where we can no longer be their partner,” said Cox.

The home also had 7 other dogs that were taken to Greenville. None of them were suspected of rabies. As for the puppy, Greenville County Animal Care said “we evaluate each case with professional courtesy and respect given to the recommendations of the animal control officer.”