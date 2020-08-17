Spartanburg Humane Society cuts ties with Spartanburg Co. Animal Control

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Humane Society announced Monday it will be cutting all ties with Spartanburg County Animal Control.

After the humane society split with the county in 2011, it still continued to handle bite cases where an animal needed to be placed on a 10-day hold.

DHEC requires a 10-day hold for any animal, who does not have proof of rabies vaccines, who breaks the skin either through bite or scratch.

The county was paying a $9 per day fee during the 10-day hold to help with feeding, walking, cleaning, vaccinating and providing any necessary medical care to the animals. After the 10-day hold, the animals would then been able to be rehabilitated.

Now all animals taken by Spartanburg Animal Control will go to Greenville County Animal Care. The humane society said the county had a contract with GCAC already for the disposition of all stray animals found in Spartanburg County.

The human society said this decision was made “due to recent actions by Spartanburg Animal Control.”

“Sometimes decisions are made because of money, and sometimes decisions are made because of a breach of standards and principles. We will not compromise the mission or integrity of the Spartanburg Humane Society for any amount of money,” Spartanburg Humane Society CEO Angel Cox said. “Our long-term mission and immediate actions will always be centered on the animals, whether they have a bite record or not. Every animal deserves a chance – sometimes a second or even a third.”