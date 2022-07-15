SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Spartanburg Humane Society has big plans for the future as they try to raise money for a new $25 million building.

CEO Angel Cox said they hope to raise the money in the next five years but it could take a little longer.

The plans for the state-of-the-art facility focus on a bigger space as the humane society has over 60 dogs and about 20 cats on a waiting list, said Cox.

An important part of the blueprints, said Cox, is isolation rooms for sick animals in case they have a contagious illness.

The humane society wants to offer a safe place for the animals and provide better care for them by putting in better ventilation and new kennels.

Cox said, the new facility will be funded through donations from the public but the building does not need to be built all at once.

“We can do a certain section or a half of a section and then add that back section on,” said Cox, “we can do it in phases if we don’t or aren’t able to raise the right amount of money but we want to get people excited for it.”

The humane society already had a soft launch to start funding but plans to have a hard launch at the end of summer.

Donations will eventually be able to be made on the Spartanburg Humane Society’s website.