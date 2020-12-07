Spartanburg Humane Society’s Christmas wish list longer than ever due to pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Humane Society has a longer Christmas wish list this year than ever before, according to Angel Cox with the Humane Society.

“COVID-19 has caused people to be out of work and donate less,” said Cox.

Cox said there are hundreds of animals in need of forever homes at the shelter right away.

While the shelter is not allowing potential families to wander the adoption floor, you are able to pick out which animals you’d like to see on the shelter website and ask to see them when you arrive.

Above is a list of items the shelter needs. You can drop off the items on the bench outside 150 Dexter Road in Spartanburg.

