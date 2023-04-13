SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg Humane Society will host the 21st year of “Tour de Paws” in Spartanburg on Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

The cycling event is one of the humane society’s biggest fundraisers to raise money for the animals they care for.

Cyclists can pre-register for $45 on Spartanburg Humane Society’s website or at the door on Saturday for $55.

Riders can choose from a seven-mile ride, a 31-mile ride or a 61-mile ride.

The course starts at the Spartanburg Community College downtown campus to Pacolett, then towards Gaffney and back to Spartanburg.

