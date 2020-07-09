Spartanburg Humane Society uses virtual visits to help families adopt animals

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Humane Society isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic slow them down when it comes to helping families find a furry friend to adopt.

Adopting a pet from the humane society, starts with making a choice online. It helps families and employees make a selection, hopefully making a stronger connection.

The gray family is taking special care to find the right kitten for their family, they went online to the humane society’s web page and narrowed their choices down to four kittens.

“We took screen shots of every single one we wanted to look at, there were probably 10 and our kids liked four of them so,” customer Hope Gray explained.

For Angel Cox and her workers at the humane society, the cyber process cuts down on time spent and exposure.

“We want to know in advance rather then you just wondering around the humane society and just looking aimlessly. We want you to know exactly what you want to see, and we’re going to bring you that animal,” Cox said.

Dogs and cats of all ages and sizes are available for adoption, however, the humane society cautions families to make sure they’re ready for the responsibility and the cost of owning a pet.

“Check with your apartment complex. Have you paid your pet deposit?” Cox said.

Sheila Waddell and her family dropped off donations at the humane society Wednesday. They said they love animals, and see it as their duty to help.

“You have to help the animals, because it’s a mark of our humanity to care for the animals, so it’s important,” Waddell said.

The virtual visits cut down on the need to walk around the facility. This helps to keep workers, guest and the animals safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really just exposes our staff to everything coming in the door, and honestly the health of our staff is absolutely paramount to the health and the operation of this business,” Cox said.

The Spartanburg Humane Society stayed open during the entire pandemic, making sure pets were taken care of and employees had a place to work.

Visit the Spartanburg Humane Society’s website to learn more about adopting an animal.