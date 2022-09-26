SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Humane Society will provide free pet vaccinations Monday afternoon.

The free vaccinations will be offered from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spartanburg Humane Society located at 150 Dexter Road in Spartanburg through a grant with Petco.

The free vaccines offer are DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline.

For dogs, the DAPPv vaccine is a core combination vaccine approved for protection against canine distemper, adenovirus type 1 and 2, canine parainfluenza virus, and canine parvovirus.

For cats, ages nine weeks and up, we received the core, triple virus protection, feline HCP, which is effective against the most common viral infections.

The humane society will also offer rabies vaccines, bordetella vaccines, and microchips during the same timeframe at our vaccine clinic at regular, reduced pricing.