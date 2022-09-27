SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg International Festival has been postponed due to the potential rain and wind from Hurricane Ian.

The city announced that the festival will now be held on October 15, two weeks after it was originally scheduled.

The festival will also be moving from Barnet Park to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, due to a scheduling issue with the park.

The International Festival has been held yearly since 1985 when thousands of attendees celebrate world cultures with food, music, dance, and art.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.