SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened near 165 Camelot Drive.

Martavius Smith, 28, of Spartanburg was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the incident.