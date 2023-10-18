SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison and a $5,100 fine after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and a hit and run which left one woman badly injured.

Jameel Naadir, 60, pleaded guilty Monday to felony DUI and resulting in a great bodily injury and felony hit and run resulting in great bodily injury.

At around 10 a.m. February 11, 2023, Naadir was reportedly driving a sedan near the intersection of Fairforest Road and Rollins Street when he struck a pedestrian. According to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which prosecuted Naadir, the pedestrian suffered a fractures to her pelvis, spine and arm, as well as a dislocated knee and cuts on her head and scalp.

After hitting the pedestrian Naadir reportedly continued driving and eventually ran a red light, hitting a trailer being towed by another vehicle. When state troopers responded to the crash, they reported a strong smell of alcohol on Naadir’s breath, and a test of his blood alcohol level showed he was almost four times over the legal limit.

Assistant Solicitor Aubrey O’Brien said in the plea hearing that the pedestrian spent over four months in the hospital recovering from the injuries sustained after being hit by Naadir. Naadir has “continued to demonstrate that he is unwilling to comply with our state’s DUI laws and is a danger to everyone both on and off the road,” O’Brien said after the hearing.