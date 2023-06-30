SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 20 year prison sentence on 21 separate charges ranging from attempted murder to property damage.

NyJawon Williams, 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, attempted murder, burglary, weapons charges, property damage and grand larceny among other charges. He did not receive a plea bargain.

According to the 7th Circuit Solicitors Office, on the morning of Sept. 4, 2022, Williams, and others, approached two men in a Hyundai sedan at an apartment complex on Abner Road.

The group ordered the men out of the sedan and told them to start walking. As they walked away, the men reported hearing gunshots and began running. One was hit in the leg and and multiple vehicles were hit by bullets.

Williams and the group he was with reportedly got in the sedan and drove to Kensington Apartments where they got into an argument with two men and shot at them, hitting a car and an apartment.

Later in the week Williams and his codefendants broke into multiple businesses including a car dealership, a pawnshop, and a Subway. The solicitors office said the group broke glass doors with cinderblocks, stole firearms, gaming systems and sets of keys, as well as cash.

The group was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, when the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle the group had stolen from the car dealership in a parking garage. Williams and his codefendants were inside the vehicle.

The group attempted to flee, leading deputies on a chase, reaching speeds of 90 miles an hour. Members of the group hung out of the car and fire at deputies, the solicitors office said. They eventually stopped the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but were eventually arrested.

“Williams broke the peace and safety of our community in a brazen way and it is only through the work of dedicated law enforcement officers that Williams’ crime spree came to an end,” said assistant solicitor Spenser Smith, who prosecuted the case.