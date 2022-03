SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man is $200,000 richer after a lucky lottery ticket purchase.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Hot Spot on Gossett Road.

“It is unbelievable,” the winner told lottery officials.

The odds of winning the top prize on the $5 20X The Money scratch-off game are 1 in 870,000.

There are still three top prizes remaining in the 20X The Money game.

The Hot Spot received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.