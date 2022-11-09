SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 40-year prison sentence on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to burglarizing nearly a dozen local businesses.

According to the Solicitors Office, Wayne Patrick Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen goods, six counts of petty larceny, two counts of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Bryant’s sentence included nearly $25,000 in restitution.

Bryant’s crimes occurred between July 7, 2021 and Aug. 8, 2021 at restaurants, retailers and offices. Stolen items include running shoes, gift cards, clothing, computers and cash.

During the investigation, deputies learned Bryant stayed in local hotel rooms rented by his girlfriend, whose car he used to commit the crimes.