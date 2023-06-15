SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 armed robbery of a convenience store.

57-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilbanks was found guilty of armed robbery and four other charges by a jury.

Wilbanks robbed the Spartan Spot store on Asheville Highway on November 9, 2021.

The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wilbanks entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money before getting away with $300.

According to the solicitor’s office, investigators said Wilbanks matched the description of a suspect in a separate burglary on Swanee Street in Spartanburg earlier that morning and an armed robbery of Massage Therapy in Boiling Springs on Halloween in 2021.

Wilbanks was eventually arrested following a chase involving the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the armed robbery at Spartan Spot.

Investigators said Wilbanks crashed his car along Business 85 and was found in possession of drugs and items from the armed robbery.

He was sentenced to life in prison because this was his second “Most Serious” offense conviction, the solicitor’s office said.

Wilbanks was previously convicted of the armed robbery of the Papa John’s on East Main Street in Spartanburg in 2003.

“Mr. Wilbanks is the perfect example of why we need the two-strikes law in our state.” said Solicitor Barry Barnette. “Mr. Wilbanks is definitely a danger to our community and does not need to be in our community any longer.”