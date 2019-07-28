Spartanburg man killed in Kansas shooting

WICHITA, KS (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man stationed at McConnell Air Force Base was killed in a shooting at an off-base apartment complex in Wichita, Kansas.

20-year-old Airman 1st Class Chancelor Jamar Williams, of Spartanburg, and three other people were shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Horizons East Apartments on North Rock Road in Wtchita.

Williams died at the scene.

Wichita Police arrested 25-year-old Markeithen McClaine later that afternoon on a charge of 1st degree Murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Police said the shooting happened after a party at an apartment.

According to investigators, McClaine got out of a vehicle and fired a gun into a crowd, hitting the four people.

Two of the victims were treated at the hospital and released. The last victim remains in the hospital but is expected to survive.

“Team McConnell is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Airmen,” said Col. Richard Tanner, 22nd Air Refueling Wing Commander. “We come together as a community to support our families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”