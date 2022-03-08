SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 20-year prison sentence Monday for two violent assaults that happened in 2021.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said George Thomas Hunter, 56, pleaded guilty Monday to armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Hunter assaulted a co-worker on April 12, 2021 at Golden Corral WO Ezell Boulevard, the solicitor’s office said. He punched the victim in the back of the head while they worked in the dishwashing room of the restaurant.

The solicitor’s office said the victim suffered a broken bone from the the incident.

The restaurant manager ordered Hunter to leave the business. Police also collected a statement from another employee who witnessed the attack.

After bonding out of jail, Hunter approached a man on Phillips Drive on June 10, 2021 about 1:30 p.m. and asked to borrow his phone. The man recognized Hunter from grass cutting that Hunter had completed in the past.

Hunter assaulted the man with a hammer he had on him, according to the solicitor’s office. Hunter demanded the man’s phone and cash before he left the home.

“He has repeatedly demonstrated his inability to conform to the laws of our state,” Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Jordan said.

Hunter will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release. His prior criminal record included convictions for murder, armed robbery and malicious injury.