SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after he admitted to burglarizing and robbing a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said Edward Pearson, 60, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and petty larceny.

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Family Dollar located at 1480 Asheville Highway on November 30, 2020.

A security camera recorded Pearson breaking the glass in the business’s front door, according to the solicitor’s office.

As he was running from deputies, he dropped a bag of stolen cigarettes. The solicitor said Pearson resisted arrest when confronted by law enforcement but was eventually taken into custody.

After bonding out of jail, Pearson returned to the Family Dollar on January 21, 2021 where he threatened a store clerk and manager with a gun for cigarettes before running away.

The solicitor’s office said Pearson confessed to the hold-up after his arrest.

Pearson will have to serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

Pearson’s prior criminal record included convictions for possession of methamphetamine, strong-arm robbery, manslaughter, violation of parole and multiple property crime offenses.