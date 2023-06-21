SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man from Spartanburg has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Lonnie Roosevelt Chamblee, III, of Spartanburg, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to officials, evidence showed that on May 13, 2021, a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol discovered a distribution quantity of marijuana and two semi-automatic pistols in Chamblee’s vehicle after stopping him for running a redlight.

Officials said that one of the firearms had a large capacity magazine. Chamblee has at least 12 prior criminal convictions dating back to 2011, including convictions for the distribution of cocaine base and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

The case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Schoen is prosecuting the case.