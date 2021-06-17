Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for killing his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her body in the lake at Duncan Park in 2018.

Brechue Wiles (From: Spartanburg Co. Solicitor’s Office)

27-year-old Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murder in the death of 23-year-old Brechue “Bre” Wiles after a four-day jury trial, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office.

Wiles was shot to death on May 9, 2018. Her family reported her missing on May 11, 2018.

The solicitor said that Wiles told family that she was going to visit Johnson to discuss her pregnancy.

Wiles’ body was found by two people out for a walk in Duncan Park near the intersection of West Park Drive and Carolyn Drive the same day she was reported missing.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury also convicted 27-year-old Ricky Tyrell Gentry of accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony.

(From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

Gentry provided Johnson with the .40 caliber handgun used to kill Wiles, according to the solicitor’s office.

Gentry was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“Bre and her family were thrilled at the prospect of beautiful baby joining them but their dreams were crushed by Tremaine Johnson’s heinous actions and the assistance he received from Ricky Tyrell Gentry,” said Solicitor Barry Barnette.