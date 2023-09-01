SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for trafficking meth.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Matthew Drake Simmons, 44, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

On February 9, 2022, narcotics officers with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Simmon’s house on Wall Street in Boiling Springs.

Simmons was confined to his home as a condition of bond.

Once narcotics officers arrived, they found Simmons sitting in a parked vehicle in his driveway with another individual.

Officers conducted a search of Simmons’ vehicle where they found 1182 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a gun and marijuana inside his home.

Along with the 15-year sentence, Simmons is responsible for paying a $50,000 fine.