Spartanburg man wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man is $300,000 richer after he stopped to play the lottery at a Spartanburg convenience store.

The man won the top prize playing the $300,000 Super Cash game.

“I was speechless,” the winner told lottery officials.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Petro Pointe #1 on Union Street in Spartanburg.

One top prize remains in the $300,000 Super Crash game.

The Petro Pointe #1 received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.