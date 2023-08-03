SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s finest mixologists are facing off in the first-ever cocktail juried competition to benefit hospitality workers in need.

The event will be held on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1881 Event Hall on 805 Spartan Boulevard.

Guests 21 years of age or older who bring valid IDs will be able to purchase tickets for samples and there will be live music, food, and nonalcoholic drinks.

There will be 15 competitors in the running for a $500 prize.

The competition is in partnership with the Spartanburg Cocktail Masters and the SC Restaurant and Lodging Foundation

Funds raised will benefit Hubitality, a local non-profit that provides emergency assistance to hospitality industry employees in Spartanburg County in times of personal crisis.

Organizers said the event shows how Spartanburg has turned into an entertainment hub after the pandemic.