Spartanburg Mayor Rice creates new wellness initiative

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice announced on Saturday the creation of a new wellness initiative with the goal of quelling racial disparities in health outcomes.

Rice made the announcement at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church during the city’s annual ‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Week Walk as One’ event.

A release from the City of Spartanburg states that the “new task force will be charged with supporting equitable health and wellness efforts throughout our city as well as identifying new opportunities for programs, collaboration, and sustainable, solution-oriented policy changes.”

The initiative was inspired by data collected from the Spartanburg Racial Equity Index in 2018.

