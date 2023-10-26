SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium secured liquor liability insurance and will be serving alcohol again.

We previously reported that Spartanburg Memorial Audiotiorum’s liquor insurance was canceled on Oct. 6.

Roger Newton, CEO of Spartanburg Regional Auditorium, said it had until January to secure liquor liability insurance.

On Thursday, the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium announced it would be serving alcohol again just in time to kick off the Broadway in Spartanburg season.

“We received notice today from the SC Alcoholic Beverage Licensing department that the Intent to Cancel is now void because they have received the required Liquor Liability Insurance,” said Newton.

The auditorium will start the season off with Chicago on November 3.

“We have also added a liquor license and beginning on Nov. 3 plan to serve beer, wine and liquor to our guests.”

Tickets for Chicago are on sale now, starting at just $30, and the Auditorium is currently running a Buy One Get One Free ticket sale for the show.