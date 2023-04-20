SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Beginning in May all food and drink sales at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium will be conducted without cash.

The auditorium announced on Thursday it will be going cashless starting with a May 14th Alice Cooper concert.

“Our goal is to continually seek and implement new opportunities that enhance the overall experience of our guests.” said Roger Newton, CEO of Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. “Going cashless with our food and beverage concessions offers guests a variety of secure payment options, and a more seamless way to purchase their favorite drinks and snacks and enjoy their show.”

Debit cards, credit cards and mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will be the only forms of payment accepted for food and drink concessions at the venue.

If a guest only has cash the auditorium will exchange the cash for gift cards which can be used to buy food and drinks.

Ticket and merchandise sales can still be conducted with cash.

According to the Federal Reserve, there is no federal requirement for a private business, person, or organization to accept currency or coins as payment for goods or services. Private businesses are free to develop their own policies on whether to accept cash unless there is a state law that says otherwise.