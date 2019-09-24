Spartanburg Methodist church openly accepts the LGBTQ community

Central United Methodist Church in Spartanburg welcomes the LGBTQ community into their congregation.

This comes just months after the Methodist denomination voted against integrating the gay community into the church.

A little more than a week ago Central United Methodist Church sent a press release saying that even though their denomination voted to keep one community of people from being ordained, this church says they’re doing what they can to embrace them.

Earlier this year, the United Methodist Church voted not to allow LGBTQ ordinations or same sex marriages to happen in their church’s.

Congregant who opposes inclusion, “I’m truly sorry if the truth of the gospel hurts anyone, but know that I and those who support the traditional plan, love you enough to tell you the truth.”

Just days ago Central United Methodist Church in Spartanburg sent a press release saying that no matter what the National denomination voted on, this church welcomes everyone.

“we’ve got some what of a different set of issues here in the south east because the southeast tends to be very traditional on this issue.” says, Dr. Tom H. Norrell, Pastor of Central United Methodist Church.

For this church it could mean a break from the Methodists as the issue drives a wedge among different congregations.

“This church council has said that it would recommend to the whole congregation to vote on disaffiliation, it would be a vote of the entire congregation.” says Dr. Norrell.

Traditional or not, Morgan Wingler says that she believes the church is following the teachings of Jesus.

“I think a lot of people in that community have felt shunned or disconnected from the church by past experience or whatever it may be so i think its a really great way to invite them in, let them see that the church is actually about love and not hate.” says Wingler.

The United Methodist Church is the third largest faith community in the U.S.