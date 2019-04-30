Spartanburg mom, 1-year-old daughter found safe

UPDATE (5/1/19 5:30 p.m.):

Spartanburg Police said both Kathryn Myers and Leslie have been found safe.

Officers in another jurisdictions interviewed and evaluated Kathryn Myers and her daughter, according to Spartanburg Police. Both are in good health.

ORIGINAL (4/30/19 10:10 a.m.):

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A family has been searching for a young mother and her daughter after the two went missing over the weekend.

Family reported Kathryn Myers, 28, and her 1-year-old daughter, Leslie, missing to Spartanburg Police Department on Monday.

A police report said the mother and daughter have been missing since Saturday morning. Family told police Kathryn Myers’s phone has been shut off and goes straight to voicemail. Leslie also wasn’t taken to daycare.

Kathryn Myers’s sister-in-law, Kimberly Kluge Davis, told 7News the mother left her charger and smartwatch at home, and it didn’t appear she packed anything for herself or small child.

“PLEASE help our family find our loved ones. We need the [community’s] help to find them, as they could’ve been in a wreck, or worse…Every hour that passes is one more where we could be closer to getting them help,” Davis said.

Davis said Kathryn Myers was last seen in a black Honda Accord with S.C. tag NLN170.

The family asked anyone with information is asked to call Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2222.