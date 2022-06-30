The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With the Fourth of July coming up, the Spartanburg County officials remind people to put safety first when participating in any fireworks activities.

Many choose to buy their own fireworks while others may attend a professional fireworks display while celebrating Independence Day.

South Carolina prohibits fireworks from being sold to anyone younger than 16 years old.

Officials suggest these safety tips in reference to fireworks:

Always:

• Observe local weather conditions. Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees. • Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire. • Buy from permitted fireworks retailers. • Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework. • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place. • Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks. • Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks. • Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance. • Throw away the duds. Put used fireworks in a bucket of water; keep a garden hose on hand.

Never:

• Carry fireworks in your pocket. • Give fireworks to small children. Sparklers, for example, burn at 2,000 degrees. • Point or throw fireworks at another person. • Shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers. • Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks. • Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Anyone unsure whether using fireworks is legal in their area should check with their local officials.