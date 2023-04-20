SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Opportunity Center is closing its doors for good at the end of April.

The center is located on Saxon Avenue and serves as a daytime shelter. The center currently provides food, clothes and resources to those who need them.

In October of 2022, the center had to close its nightside homeless shelter due to an increase in calls for the police at the shelter in the last nine months and they have received complaints from neighbors.

The City of Spartanburg officials said the decision was made by Opportunity Hub.

According to its website, the closure is “due to the loss of support and funding.”

“Due to the loss of support and funding, the Opportunity Hub, formerly known as SIPHN, will no longer be able to maintain operations and services to the homeless. We will work with local agencies to maintain the current housing program through the end of November on a limited scale based on the current funds available. The Spartanburg Opportunity Center’s last day of service will be Saturday April 29th,” the center said in a statement.

“We are greatly saddened by the current state of affairs and pray that other agencies will be able to rise up and meet the needs of the Homeless community.”

The website also said the opportunity center will work with local agencies to maintain the current housing program through the end of November.

“We’re going to put our heads together with our partners and see what we can do to come up with a solution, because we just learned about this a couple of days ago, Communications Manager for the City of Spartanburg Chris George said. We’re all going to get together and see how we can fill the gap.”

The city said Miracle Hill, soup kitchens and United Way are still going to be providing help.