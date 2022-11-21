SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said the week of Thanksgiving is typically a busy time.

But the night before Thanksgiving, in particular, is often a big “drinking holiday” and sometimes referred to as “Blackout Wednesday.”

Police are warning people to not get behind the wheel while intoxicated and encourage anyone hosting a party to collect keys before people drink too much.

Spartanburg PD also wants to encourage people to use ride-sharing apps to get home safely if they do go out with friends or family or assign a designated driver for the night to make sure they get home safely.

Major Art Littlejohn Spartanburg PD said this is the time when more officers are out on the roads.

He said safety is their number one priority, and they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the holiday week.

Littlejohn said, “things we’re looking at is impaired drivers, but we want people to enjoy our downtown.”

“We will be looking to make sure that people are safe,” said Major Littlejohn, and, “at the end of the day we want people to get home safe and we don’t want you to end up in jail and we don’t want you to end up in the hospital or even worse in the morgue.”

Another piece of advice from Maj. Littlejohn is to stick with a group if you decide to go out for the night.