SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is partnering with the Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center.

The police department said since the beginning of 2022, police officers had the support of a mental health clinician when responding to cases where a factor is behavioral health concerns.

The clinician works within the police department which makes her easily accessible to officers and increases opportunities for a behavioral health professional to respond to certain calls with officers, officials said.

The Spartanburg Police Department Chief, Alonzo Thompson, expressed how the department recognizes how extremely fortunate they are to have additional resources for some of their most vulnerable citizens.

We recognize how extremely fortunate we are to have additional resources for some of our most vulnerable citizens. Officers are often called to situations where they encounter people who are in crisis. To have an option of pairing a mental health professional with our police officers helps to reduce the trauma and stress for those experiencing a mental health crisis, those who are victimized as a result, and the police officers who are trying to peacefully resolve those situations. Spartanburg Police Department Chief Alonzo Thompson

Officers said they are appreciative of the commitment given by the Spartanburg Area Mental Center Executive Director Rogers Williams and his team and for their persistence in making the partnership happen for the city.

We are excited at the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the Police Department. With support from the State Department of Mental Health, this position will enable us to both support law enforcement officers and victims of crime. No single agency can meet the mental health needs of the community and we recognize the central role law enforcement plays in meeting individuals when they are in times of crisis and need. I want to thank the leadership of the Spartanburg Police Department for their eagerness to work with us as we put into place one more piece of the continuum of services essential to a healthy Spartanburg. Spartanburg Area Mental Center Executive Director Rogers Williams

A three-year grant provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina funds a full-time position which provides the clinician wot work with the police department 24 hours a week, according to the police department. The remaining hours are spent assisting other jurisdictions served by Spartanburg Area Mental Health.

Officials said this collaboration is based on a model developed from Connecticut for a police mental-health partnership that addresses the social and emotional impact of violence and trauma. The primary focus of the grant is to assist victims of violent crimes including domestic violence.

The clinician assists with situations that appear to be mental health crisis calls, officers said. It is an additional benefit is to have a dedicated person who assists officers in making referrals for mental health services.