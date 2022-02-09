Spartanburg Police encourage designated drivers for partygoers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department teamed up with the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic to remind Super Bowl partygoers to have a designated driver for Sunday night.

The two organizations said this is the best defense to prevent the dangers of drunk driving Sunday.

The police department said fans don’t let fans drive drunk, so if your night is going to involve alcohol, plan for a sober ride home.

Here are a few tips for Super Bowl night:

If you plan to drive, don’t drink

Be a sober designated driver, help save lives. Boast about your MVP status on social media using the

hashtag #DesignatedDriver .

If you plan to drink, don’t drive

Before you ever leave the house, make a plan for having a fun, safe night out.

If you’re hosting the Super Bowl party

Be sure all your guests have a sober ride home. Serve a selection of non-alcoholic drinks and plenty of food.

Know the risks

Impaired driving is a serious problem with serious consequences. Don’t ruin your night by becoming

another statistic. In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.