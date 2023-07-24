SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department has new vehicles that will help them cover more ground.

The Utility Task Vehicles will help them reach areas their patrol cars can’t. Not only will they be a big tool for the department, but for the community, as well.

“We have a growing trail system in Spartanburg, it allows us to patrol that and areas where normal vehicles couldn’t get to. It helps us to be seen and make the public feel safe when they’re utilizing the trail system,” said officer Blake Peeler.

The police department has two two new rides to help officers patrol the trails in the city equipped with lights and sirens.

These four-wheel drive UTV’s are already getting a lot of use.

“We’re getting them out on the trail a lot. We’re getting them out to events, we had Red, White and Boom recently and Pickin in the Park. So, we’re able to deploy the UTV’s for these events,” said Lieutenant Stephan McClure.

“We can get water to officers, we can have water civilians, pedestrians that may get dehydrated. We can get people in and out of large crowds quicker,” said Peeler.

Peeler said the trails are long and lengthy.

“It’s kind of hard for officers to get out on foot, because of the time it takes to get from end of the trail to the other,” he said.

They can also be used for search and rescue missions.

McClure said it only takes a few minutes to get the vehicles ready to go.

“God forbid, if a call did come in, we could be on the Rail Trail in less than 10 minutes to get to that person,” he said.

There are some areas the UTV’s can’t cover, but the police department has a solution.

“Our department does have some e-bikes that have off road tires on them,” said McClure.

The UTV’s are taken out multiple times a week and have a first aid kit and a water cooler on board. They will have fire extinguishers on them in the next week .Officers said the vehicles also help deter crime.

“If there’s a medical emergency, we can help get people back to places EMS couldn’t get to, we have a history of car break-ins on the Rail Trail,” said Peeler.

As for officers riding around and giving out tickets, the department said that’s not the main goal.

“That is not our primary goal or what we’re going to be using them for, it’s not what we’re going to be deploying them for. Mainly, there for assistance, security, carrying things that we need,” said McClure.

If you see one of these vehicles out on the trails or the road, and the lights are flashing, treat it like any other emergency vehicle and pull over.

Officers said they are in the process of developing a training program, so more officers can use the UTV’s.