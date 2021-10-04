Spartanburg Police investigate homicide following August shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on Aug. 28 resulted in a man’s death.

According to the police department, officers responded at 4:20 a.m. to the 300 block Oliver Street in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, witnesses told officers that the victim was standing near the roadway talking with another man when shots were fired.

Police said the victim was shot several times in his legs and upper body.

According to officers, the victim was conscious and was able to talk with police and paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

On Oct. 1, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Leonard Lyles

III. Lyles III passed away at the hospital.

The suspect has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.