Spartanburg Police investigate homicide following August shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on Aug. 28 resulted in a man’s death.

According to the police department, officers responded at 4:20 a.m. to the 300 block Oliver Street in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, witnesses told officers that the victim was standing near the roadway talking with another man when shots were fired.

Police said the victim was shot several times in his legs and upper body.

According to officers, the victim was conscious and was able to talk with police and paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

On Oct. 1, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Leonard Lyles
III. Lyles III passed away at the hospital.

The suspect has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store