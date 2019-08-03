Woman killed in shooting on Baltimore St. in Spartanburg

Police are investigating after one person was shot on Baltimore Street in Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident on Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:40pm at a home on Baltimore Street, police say.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says 23-year-old Quanisha Fernanders of Spartanburg died at the scene of the shooting.

Police at scene of shooting on Baltimore St. in Spartanburg, August 3, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

Police say a man involved in the shooting was still at the scene when officers responded.

Police and EMS personnel are on scene at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.