Spartanburg Police offer safety tips ahead of Halloween weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – After a false alarm, Spartanburg Police are sharing ways families can stay safe this Halloween.

On Monday afternoon, Spartanburg Police responded to a call alerting officers of a possible infant stuck in a drain on Northview Street. Local law enforcement attended like usual, only to find out it is a part of this month’s Halloween festivities.

“The call came in a little after three or so,” said Maj. Art Littlejohn, Spartanburg Police Department. “Officers responded like they normally would but immediately they realized that it was just a prank.”

It’s a decoration that is all too realistic. From a distance, it appears to be a child, but up close, you can see it is not real.

“We want people to have a good time and if people want to have decorations you can do that,” said Maj. Littlejohn.

While there is no city ordinance against decorations, it is a good reminder for parents and children to not let their guard down while trick-or-treating.

“We encourage them to go out an enjoy the holiday, but at the same time keep it safe and keep it fun,” said Maj. Littlejohn.

Nearby Spartanburg resident, Michele Harvey, told 7NEWS that she is excited for trick-or-treating. She said that what you put up on your homes, can sometimes effect who comes to your door.

“We definitely go all out around this neighborhood, especially on some particular streets. I think sometimes we have up to maybe a thousand or two thousand children visiting,” said Harvey. “I think it’s up to the homeowners to maybe monitor what they do put out.”

Now, the spooky decorations are sparking conversations with law enforcement, who encourage the use of extra caution this Halloween.

“We encourage parents to go out with their children. Stay in small groups and the parents can decide whether or not they want a particular child to visit that home. So, if they have scary decorations and you think that your child will be scared by those things than just don’t visit that home,” said Maj. Littlejohn.

Spartanburg Police shared additional ways families can practice safe measure this Halloween, including:

Taking it easy on the roads

“We ask that drivers slow down, especially in areas that they know the kids are going to be. So, just slow down, take your time a little bit and just be aware of the children,” explained Maj. Littlejohn.

Carry a flashlight/wear reflective clothing

“We ask that parents have some type of a flash light just so when it gets dark people can see you, or some sort of reflective clothing or glow stick,” said Maj. Littlejohn. “Those things are valuable for the cars to be able to see the children when they are walking.”

Never enter a stranger’s home

“I think it’s important that for children, never enter the home,” explained Maj. Littlejohn. “If you are going trick-or-treating, most of the time people will come to the door or they will have their candy out. So, we ask the children they make sure they do not enter someone’s home, a stranger’s home, and remain with the group that you are with.”

Check your candy

“For the parents, the treats that the kids get, look at them first,” said Maj. Littlejohn. “If they look open or don’t look right, then discard those, throw them in the trash.”

It is important for parents and children to have a plan this weekend while trick-or-treating. Officials advise you to have conversations regarding safe practices before going our to avoid a real emergency situation from happening.