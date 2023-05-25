SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identification of the person or people responsible for the death of a homeless man.

In the early morning hours of March 27, police officers responded to a welfare check on North Forest Street. When they arrived, they were directed to a man under a nearby bridge who was not breathing.

Steven Shawn Smith, 31, was found dead under the bridge on North Forest Street. He appeared to have been struck several times with some type of blunt object.

Investigators have been treating the case as a homicide, but have not found any leads so far. They are asking the community for any information which could lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864)-596-2065 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.