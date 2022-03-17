SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It did not take long for people to head to Delaney’s Irish Pub in downtown Spartanburg on St. Patrick’s Day. Once the doors opened, the drinks started flowing.

“It’s a cool place,” said Jack Rouse. “We like coming here.”

For people like Rouse, going to Delaney’s on St. Patrick’s Day has become tradition. He drove 40 miles just for the occasion.

The day was not only exciting for customers but also the pub’s staff, who had to scale down last year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration due to COVID-19.

“We were able to come back bigger and better this year,” said manager Lauren McBride.

“It feels awesome,” added manager Chris Brymer. “It feels like we’re reuniting with a long lost friend.”

As the drinks flow and the music plays downtown this weekend, Spartanburg Police will be monitoring.

“It’s one of our busiest weekends,” said Sgt. Stephen McClure. “Of course, holiday weekends, like Thanksgiving, New Year, Super Bowl, Thanksgiving and St. Patrick’s Day are popular times to come out.”

McClure said officers will be patrolling on foot and by car, looking for potential drunk drivers.

“We’d much rather people be safe. We don’t want to put anyone in jail, but we want everyone to be safe as well.”

The St. Patrick’s Day festivities will continue on Saturday in Spartanburg. Delaney’s is hosting Shenanigan’s on the Square from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.