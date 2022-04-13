SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police hosted a ceremony Wednesday morning to pay tribute to a fallen officer.

The ceremony was in honor of Master Police Officer Jason Georgy Harris at 10:00 a.m. at Spartanburg City Hall.

Five years ago on April 11, 2017 at approximately 9:40 p.m., MPO Jason Harris was operating a police motorcycle when it crashed into a vehicle on Union Street.

The Spartanburg Police Department said moments before the crash other officers with the police department responded to a call in reference to a burglary in the 200 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Officers on the scene of the alleged burglary called for assistance from other officers.

According to police, MPO Harris was responding in the direction of those officers when the crash occurred.

On April 13, 2017, Officer Harris died while in surgery from the injuries sustained during the crash.

We realize it is important to take a moment to honor Jason. Members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony. We continue to remember MPO Harris’ contributions to the Spartanburg Police Department and the citizens of the Spartanburg community. He is forever in our hearts. Spartanburg Police Department

7NEWS will stream the ceremony on here and on Facebook.