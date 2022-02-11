Spartanburg Police plan to crack down on drivers during Super Bowl weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for an initiative aimed at warning this weekend’s Super Bowl partygoers of the dangers of drinking and driving.

It’s called ‘Fans don’t let other fans drive drunk’ — an effort to make sure those celebrating the big game are planning their rides ahead of time.

Whether you are a Cincinnati Bengals fan, rooting for the Los Angeles Rams, or just watching for the fun of it, chances are you may hit the road to travel to and from a weekend watch party.

“Coming into this weekend, we know the Super Bowl will be on Sunday, February 13th,” said Captain Tim Suber, with the Spartanburg Police Department. “We just want to put information out so that we know that some of these attendees of Super Bowl parties are safe, as well as those who are holding those Super Bowl parties to ensure that their guests are going to be safe this weekend.”

Spartanburg Police is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make sure fans are not driving under the influence.

“This weekend we will have our traffic team out looking for those drivers who are under the influence,” said Captain Suber. “We try to be in those areas that are going to have a high volume of vehicle traffic in Spartanburg, but we will also have a presence on the secondary roads as well.”

In Spartanburg, fans tell us excitement continues to build as the clock ticks down to kickoff.

“You know, I’ll have a few drinks and enjoy the game,” said Spartanburg resident Abu Simpkins.

7NEWS spoke with some people in downtown today who said they have already preplanned their travel accommodations.

“We’re walking, we’re not driving, so we don’t really have that to worry about,” said Simpkins.

“Uber, Lyft, whatever you can do, designate people to DD for you because it’s not worth it. People get hurt all the time, it’s not worth it,” said Cody Buffkin, Spartanburg resident.

Law enforcement encouraged others to plan ahead if they have not already.

“Again if you are going to be out and about drinking, watching the Super Bowl, we want them to be responsible or to have a rideshare that’s going to take care of them to and from those venues,” said Captain Suber. “If you are just going to stay at home and host a party yourself, make sure that your guests are either responsible in their drinking, don’t drink at all, or make sure they have a place or someone to take them home.”

According to Spartanburg Police, this is a state-wide initiative and many other law enforcement agencies will also be out in search of drivers under the influence.