SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring Fling is flooding the streets of downtown Spartanburg, once again.

The last time the festival was held was in 2019.

The Spartanburg Police Department said they will have officers both inside and outside the festival to ensure everyone’s safety.

Captain Tim Suber said there will be plenty of officers amongst the crowd.

“We’re going to have officers around, both officers in uniform, as well as non-uniformed officers, throughout the crowds, in the parking garages, parking lots, and on the outer perimeter throughout the weekend,” said Captain Suber.

He said they will be busy.

“Making sure that our roads are closed, and remain closed, the proper barricades and cones are up throughout the weekend. But, also, just walking around, trying to engage with our public,” he said.

Captain Suber said they’ve already started shutting down some roads. He says the following roads will be closed:

Main Street

Broad Street

Church Street

Converse Street

Dunbar Street

Liberty Street

“Honestly, it’s going to be very difficult for the regular vehicle, or traffic, to move around our city this weekend,” he said.

He said parking garages nearby will be open for business. He wanted to remind people that Spring Fling is a pet- and smoking-free zone. As for large bags and backpacks, they’re not prohibited, but they strongly caution people to not bring them.

“We just want people to refrain from bringing those down. Naturally, the potential is there for folks to bring weapons or other tools that may harm folks,” said Captain Suber.

Suber said there will be traffic officers on alert for any drunk driving.

“This weekend Is no different than any other weekend, that message is always out there, to drink responsibly,” he said.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to report it to an officer.

“At any given time, we may have upwards to 30 to 35, 40 officers there, but that changes throughout the day as different shifts of officers are coming in to the footprint,” said Suber.

Overall, he said the goal is to have a fun and safe weekend.

“We’re looking forward to it and looking forward to all the folks in our community coming down to enjoy Spring Fling,” he said.

As for the road situation, Captain Suber said roads will continue to get shut down throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. He said everything should reopen around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Other safety tips from officers included: