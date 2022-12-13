SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The return of the Spartanburg Christmas Parade meant road closures and traffic delays.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the biggest thing for people attending the parade, and other events like it, is to remember is to look out for their children.

“One of the things that is important is at events like this what we end up doing is losing children, children get lost,” said Major Art. Littlejohn, Spartanburg Police. “So, we’re just asking parents to make sure that they monitor their kids, make sure their kids stay with them and the safety aspect of that.”

“The other thing that’s important is not to let the children run into the street or the roadway because many times people from the floats will throw candy so we’re asking them not to do that, but it’s so dangerous because the float coming behind might not see the child running from the roadway,” said Littlejohn.