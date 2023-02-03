SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Speeding and aggressive driving tend to go hand-in-hand.

The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging drivers to be careful on the roads.

They said aggressive driving and speeding account for most of their collisions, involving both cars and pedestrians.

Lieutenant Daniel Gordon, Special Operations Division with Spartanburg Police, said their biggest problem areas for this are school zones, intersections, and Pine Street.

He said their traffic division runs radar as much as they can in these areas, especially the school zones.

Throughout the last year, he said road rage has cost too many lives.

“So, in Spartanburg we’ve had nine fatalities and a lot of that was caused by aggressive driving, by either going too fast or even going too fast for conditions,” said Lieutenant Gordon.

To be safe driver, he said to anticipate what drivers around you are going to do, slow down, use turn signals and be patient behind the wheel.

For more helpful tips from the Spartanburg Police Department, click here.